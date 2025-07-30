Nagrota (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested one person during a naka checking operation in the Nagrota area of Jammu district on Tuesday night, recovering three pistols from his possession.

The individual, identified as Azan Hameed Gazi, son of Abdul Hamid Gazi, a resident of Qamarwari, Srinagar, was travelling towards Srinagar in a car when intercepted by a police team from PS Nagrota at TCP Bypass Nagrota.

According to officials, police personnel recovered three pistols, three empty magazines, eight live cartridges and two empty cartridges from a handbag concealed under the co-driver's seat. The accused failed to produce any valid documents or licenses for the recovered arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against the individual and have taken him into custody.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain additional details. (ANI)

