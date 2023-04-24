Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): One civilian was injured near his house on Monday after terrorists opened fire at the Bijbehara area of Anantnag, said J-K police.

According to the police, the injured civilian has been identified as Aqib Dar of Zafarpora Marhama.

Informing about the condition of the injured, the police said that he has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police also mentioned that the area where the firing was reported has been cordoned off.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured a civilian, Aqib Dar of Zafarpora Marhama, Bijbehara area of Anantnag, near his house. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off," said J-K Police.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

