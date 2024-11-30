Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): Three people have died after a vehicle plunged into the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning, an official said.

The official further said that the body of a 70-year-old woman, identified as Poori Devi, has been recovered.

The accident took place near Prem Nagar, Jammu.

J&K, DySP of Traffic, Mukhtiyar Dev Singh told ANI, "At around 8:30 am, at Kandote between Prem Nagar and Thathri, an accident has been reported involving two elderly persons and a 25-year-old youth in a car."

"They (passengers) were on their way to Doda, but the accident happened from the wrong direction, and that too on a 40-foot-wide highway," the official said.

He said that Army recovery vans, the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and the police administration have undertaken a rescue operation.

He added that the car had not been recovered and the two missing persons were assumed to be inside the car.

The official added an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident, "despite such a wide road".

"We have recovered the body of 70-year-old woman Poorvi Devi. It is being said that all three victims are local of Kandote," he said. (ANI)

