Mumbai, November 30: A 26-year-old woman from Mumbai was coerced into stripping during a video call and defrauded of INR 1.78 lakh in a chilling digital arrest scam. The fraudsters, posing as Delhi Police officials, falsely accused the woman of being involved in a money laundering case linked to businessman Naresh Goyal.

According to the Free Press Journal report, the incident took place between November 19 and 20. The victim, an employee at a pharmaceutical company, received a call from individuals claiming to be police officers. They threatened her with arrest and instructed her to book a hotel room for a virtual interrogation. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Elderly Woman Falls Prey to ‘Digital Arrest’ for a Month by Cyber Fraudsters, Loses INR 3.80 Crore.

Woman Forced To Strip on Video Call, Duped in Digital Arrest in Mumbai

During the call, the fraudsters manipulated the woman into transferring INR 1.78 lakh, claiming it was necessary for a bank account verification. The situation escalated when the culprits demanded "body verification" and pressured her to undress.

Digital Arrest in Mumbai

The victim reported the incident to the police on November 28, prompting authorities to register a case of extortion and harassment under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act. The case was initially filed at the Dahisar police station before being transferred to the Andheri Police, who are now working to track down the suspects. Digital Arrest Scam: Government Blocks Over 6.69 Lakhs SIM Cards and 1,32,000 IMEI Numbers.

In light of the growing concern over such scams, authorities have issued a public warning urging individuals to remain vigilant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier issued a stern warning about digital arrest scams, clarifying that no government agency conducts investigations via phone or video calls. The police have advised the public to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls, especially those demanding money or personal information.

