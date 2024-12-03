Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Two suspected women terror associates were detained under the stringent provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The officer also stated that two Pakistani terrorists were killed in a counter-terror operation on September 11.

"So far, we have identified some local individuals providing logistical support to the terrorists. We analysed the list of such individuals. During the investigation, two people have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Additionally, three people have been detained under the stringent provisions of the PSA," Udhampur SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure told ANI.

"In this regard, two women, Arshad Begam and Maryama Begam, have been detained under the PSA. During the investigation, we learned that these two women were willfully and intentionally providing logistical support to the terrorists," he added.

Meanwhile, the terrorist killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in the Srinagar district has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat. According to police, Bhat was involved in the killing of civilians at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the ongoing operation, one #terrorist has been killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A)," Kashmir Zone Police said in their latest update on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In its update, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps stated, "OP DACHHIGAM: One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation in the upper reaches of the Dachhigam forest, Srinagar. The search operation is in progress."

Earlier on Tuesday, police reported that joint teams of security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the upper reaches of the Dachhigam forest based on specific intelligence inputs. (ANI)

