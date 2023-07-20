Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed after an infiltration attempt was foiled and huge catchment weapons were recovered by the security forces in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 18th and 19th, said an official statement.

Four AK series rifles, one UBGL, five UBGL grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, tactical vests and large quantity of war-like stores recover during the joint search operation by Army, Border SCecurity Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir police, said the official statement further. According to the official statement, the joint operation was launched on specific intelligence provided by BSF and duly corroborated by other intelligence agencies. “On the intervening night of 18 and 19 July 23 at around 2300 hours own troops detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control. The movement of terrorists was continuously tracked through surveillance devices. At around 0455 hours’ contact was established with the terrorists. An intense firefight ensued resulting in elimination of two foreign terrorists,” read the official statement.

“A thorough Joint Search Operation was launched along with JKP in the morning, resulting in the recovery of four AK series rifles, one UBGL, five UBGL Grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, tactical vests and a large quantity of war like stores,” mentioned the official statement further.

The identity of terrorists is being ascertained and further actions are underway. (ANI)

