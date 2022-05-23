Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Government High School in Gantwal Panchayat of Udhampur's Chenani block is introducing its students to innovative learning after the Jammu and Kashmir administration equipped the school with seven computers and other digital facilities.

The introduction of smart classes has made learning enjoyable for students and improved their visualization and creativity.

The introduction of computers on the other hand is helping them to know about several applications of the device.

While talking to ANI, Nek Ram Sharma, Headmaster of the school said, 'The J&K administration has provided computers to our school to facilitate education. Under the Digital India Programme, computer education has proven to be quite beneficial. We believe both the central and the UT governments are to be congratulated for making computer education reach even the most remote areas that were earlier marred with electricity issues. But now, we have overcome all these problems and students are able to focus on their studies. The teachers have also been trained to handle smart classrooms.

The administration has also installed solar panels on the school's rooftop to make it energy-independent. Even if there is a power crisis in the area, the government school doesn't run out of electricity and therefore there is no hindrance while using computers or smart classes.

The solar system is of five kilowatts and the electricity generated is also used in the nearby areas apart from school.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kushi, a student of Govt. high school said, 'We never thought we will have computers in our school or we will learn how to use them due to electricity issues. But now, with the installation of solar panels, even if the electricity goes, we can use them'.

Apart from Govt High School Gantwal, many other schools in Jammu and Kashmir are also getting a digital makeover with the efforts of the J&K administration. (ANI)

