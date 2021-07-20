Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): The wife and daughter of a police constable were shot at by terrorists including one belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the Verinag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday, the police said.

According to the police, the injured has been identified as Naidha Jan (wife) and Madhiya (daughter) of police constable Sajad Ahmad Malik.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, it said.

The police said, "As per eyewitnesses, one of the attackers has been identified as Mufti Altaf, a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed."

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

