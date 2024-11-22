Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Udhampur Wildlife Department successfully thwarted a wildlife smuggling attempt in the Samroli area of Udhampur on the Jammu Srinagar national highway.

During a special naka operation, officials recovered 20 parrots from a smuggler on his way from Jammu to Srinagar.

Wildlife Block Sudhmahadev Block Officer Babu Ram said that the parrots have been shifted to the rescue units.

"We received information that an attempt was made to smuggle 20 parrots near Samroli. These parrots were being shifted from Jammu to Srinagar. We have caught the man who had made the attempt. The parrots have been shifted to the rescue units. As per our investigation, the parrots were given by a man from Jammu and he has no bills as such. We will be carrying out further investigation and take necessary action," Ram said.

The individual has been detained for further investigation.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on November 12, in a case of wildlife trafficking, the Andhra Pradesh forest officials arrested three people for illegal wildlife trafficking of rare species of animals in Sirkakulam.

According to an official press release, the accused were transporting rare species of animals from Bhubaneswar, Odisha to Bengaluru. The seized animals included a seven-year-old African Sulcata tortoise, two one-year-old tortoises, 17 African ball pythons and a four-month-old serval cat.

The suspects, identified as Syaj, Vijay, and Muzayith, are from Karnataka. Cases have been filed against them, and they were produced before a court, said the officials.

Animal Husbandry Department officials checked the health of the animals, which were found to be stable after receiving medical care. They will be moved to the Visakhapatnam Zoo.

The forest officials said that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found harming or smuggling wildlife. (ANI)

