Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) Residents of a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district found the body of a youth on Sunday amid allegations that the deceased was picked by security forces for questioning in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said there were serious allegations of “foul play” in the death of Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, whose body was fished out from the Adbal stream in the Aharbal area of the district on Sunday morning.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials said.

A drone footage, which surfaced hours after Magray's body was recovered, showed a youth jumping into the gushing Adbal stream and getting washed away.

Police claimed that Magray, who “confessed” to being an overground worker (OGW) for terrorists, tried to escape while leading security forces to a hideout in a forest area.

Jammu and Kashmir minister Sakina Ittoo, meanwhile, called for a judicial probe, claiming there was nothing against the deceased in police records.

“There should be a judicial probe (into Magray's death) so that the truth comes out,” she said.

“The Pahalgam attack was very sad and unfortunate. We all are aggrieved by it. However, an atmosphere of fear has been created. I request the lieutenant governor (Manoj SInha) that instructions be given to the home department to ensure that innocent people are not harassed and harmed,” Ittoo said.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam, raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now his body has surfaced mysteriously in the river."

The former chief minister also said the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people on April 22, appeared to be a “calculated attempt” to derail the “fragile” peace and disrupt tourism in Kashmir, and undermine communal harmony across the country.

"If a single act of violence can shake the entire system, triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions and the targeting of innocent civilians, the perpetrators have already achieved their objective,” she claimed.

Calling for an impartial probe into Magray's death, Mufti said, "Allegations of misconduct -- be it the Bandipora encounter or this latest incident in Kulgam -- are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough impartial investigation."

