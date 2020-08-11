Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 564 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 25,931, while 12 patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Ten deaths were reported in the Kashmir valley, while two patients died in the Jammu region.

With the new fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll in the union territory has risen to 490, of which 453 were from the valley and 37 from the Jammu region, they said.

Of the 564 fresh cases, 133 were from the Jammu region and 431 from the valley, the officials said. Among them, 88 had returned to the union territory recently.

So far, 17,979 patients have recovered from the infection and the union territory now has 7,462 active coronavirus cases.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 90 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 72 in Jammu district. This was for the first time in the last few days that Srinagar district recorded less than 100 fresh cases in a day. PTI MIJ

