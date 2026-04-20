New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday scheduled for 23 April a plea filed by murder convict, former MLA Amit Jogi, seeking exemption from surrendering before authorities, after the Chhattisgarh High Court reversed his acquittal in the 23-year-old Ram Avtar Jaggi murder case, convicted him, and directed him to surrender within three weeks.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has tagged the aforesaid plea with the main appeal challenging his conviction and death sentence imposed by the Chhattisgarh High Court in the Jaggi murder case and listed both matters for joint hearing on 23 April.

Also Read | TCS Nashik Case: Woman Employee Accuses Colleague, Says 'Would Touch My Body, Place Hands on My Thigh'.

The case arises from the 2003 murder of NCP leader Ram Avtar Jaggi. In 2007, the trial court sentenced 28 accused persons to life imprisonment but acquitted Amit Jogi for want of evidence. However, the High Court has now overturned that finding and held him guilty, directing him to surrender within the stipulated time of three weeks.

During the last hearing in the matter, the Court had issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Chhattisgarh government on Jogi's plea challenging the reversal of his acquittal by the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Also Read | Kerala: Second Snake Spotted at Home of 8-Year-Old Snakebite Victim As Elder Brother Battles for Life in Hospital.

The High Court had reversed Jogis' acquittal and convicted himon a plea by CBI.

Now, Jogi has moved the apex court against his conviction and death sentence, along with seeking exemption from surrendering to authorities within the stipulated time.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, Vivek Tankha, Siddharth Dave, and Shashank Garg appeared on behalf of Amit Jogi, while Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra appeared for the father of the deceased victim. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)