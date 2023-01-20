Jahangirpuri (New Delhi) [India], January 20 (ANI): The friend of the deceased victim in the Jahangirpuri terror case has identified the two suspects and stated that he knew the victim Rajkumar since the last 7-8 months and had seen the alleged terrorists Naushad and Jagjit meeting him, while speaking to ANI.

The victim's friend has been made the prime witness by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Jahangirpuri case in which the two alleged terrorists were arrested.

Also Read | Air India Pee-Gate: DGCA Slaps Rs 30 Lakh Fine on Airline, Suspends Pilot License for Three Months in New York-Delhi Flight Urination Incident.

The deceased identified as Rajkumar, went with the two alleged terrorists Jagjit and Naushad, and didn't come back, his friend claimed while speaking to ANI.

He said, "I knew him for seven to eight months since we worked together. I informed the police about everything."

Also Read | Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Petitions Against Caste-Based Census in Bihar.

According to the victim's friend, "The police informed me about the murder. Later when I told them about two men visiting Rajkumar, they called me to identify them. I identified the two men who were seen with Rajkumar that day."

On being asked about how long did the deceased know the two alleged terrorists, his friend stated, "I don't know for how long they knew each other. I have just seen them twice."

"When I saw Rajkumar with them for the first time, I asked him about them. But he just said they are friends and nothing else. Because both the two suspects told Rajkumar to not reveal any information about them," he added.

The police showed the victim's friend the live video of his murder that was recovered from the two alleged terrorists, he claimed.

Naushad Ali and his associate Jagjit Singh alias Jagga were arrested last Thursday in Delhi. They were in touch with terrorists of the Harkat-ul Ansar outfit and the Hizbul Mujahideen, which has been designated as a terror outfit in India.

Naushad Ali, the terrorist who was arrested in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital revealed before the Delhi Police that he received instructions from his Pakistani handlers and tried going to Pakistan through Nepal twice but failed, sources claimed on Thursday.

The duo were also in touch with certain gangsters namely Sunil Rathi, Neeraj Bawana, Irfan Chhenu, Hashim Baba, Ible Hasan and Imran Pehelwan, police have found.

The two arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on "right-wing Hindu leaders," Delhi Police had said earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)