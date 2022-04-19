New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Standing outside a closed shop in Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi, a group of men mostly in their twenties were exchanging videos through a messaging app purportedly related to the April 16 clashes between two communities.

When asked about the source of videos, Vikas (name changed), one of the men who resides in Block G of Jahangirpuri, said, "I have received many videos of the incident since Saturday through WhatsApp."

Vikas was not present when the violence erupted at Kushal Chowk on April 16 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. However, he said he got the information from his peers and social media about the violence.

"A friend of mine told me that the Muslims attacked the procession being carried out to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. I was angry. We never disturb them, How could they?" he said.

"I was not present at the spot but I have seen videos received on WhatsApp and it is clearly visible in that who attacked us," said Vikas, as his friend Praveen played a video on his phone.

Praveen, who is in his early thirties, and lives in Jahangirpuri's G Block, started explaining his version of what happened on the day clashes broke out. Praveen was not present near the mosque where the clashes first broke out, but he strongly believes that the violence was started by one community.

"The Muslims started it. We were peacefully carrying out the procession, We want to celebrate our festival. They were jealous that's why they attacked us," he said.

Soon, Praveen was interrupted by Muhammad (name changed), who said that the violence started after a few people tried to hoist saffron flags atop the mosque.

"Will you tolerate this kind of behaviour? People will react obviously. People in the procession initiated it. Why do you want to celebrate in front of a mosque?" he said.

The two sides started arguing and Muhammad left the spot.

A PTI team asked several locals in the area from where they are getting information about the violence. The majority of them said they are keeping themselves updated through news channels and social media.

A 32-year-old resident of Block H said that everybody has his or her version of the incident.

"Everyday a new story is coming. There is half-truth in videos widely circulated online. Nobody actually knows what conspired that day. I have ignored these videos," said Deepak Kumar.

Locals express concern that the youngsters might get influenced by the half knowledge about the incident and by watching these videos.

"I am not sharing any video with anyone as it might instigate further violence. But I have been receiving many videos on WhatsApp. I had to delete a few extremely violent videos," said a resident of G block, who did not wish to be named.

"Several of the individuals in the violence were small children and I don't want people to further instigate them. They are the future of our country. They might get influenced," he added.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday noted that some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense.

Those trying to disrupt the atmosphere through social media will also not be spared, Asthana had said.

"We are analysing the social media and if required those spreading false news, misinformation or tweeting any rumour with an intention to disturb the environment will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them," he had said.

