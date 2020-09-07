Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) The Jaipur Metro is likely to resume its operations from the third week of September, after a gap of nearly six months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Monday.

"The Jaipur Metro did not resume operations on Monday in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases," a Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said.

He said Metro trains have been allowed by the Centre to resume services from September 7 under the Unlock-4 guidelines but in Jaipur, the "circumstances are not in favour of running the train at present".

The spokesperson said the Metro operations may resume from the third week of this month after a review of the situation.

At present, Metro trains in Jaipur run on a 9.7 km-long route covering nine stations from Mansarover to Chandpole and the operation of extended route (2 km) from Chandpole to Badi Chaupar would also start when the metro train operations are resumed as the Jaipur Metro has received safety certificate for the same.

