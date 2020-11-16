Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], November 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated several development projects for Una assembly seat through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister inaugurated developmental projects which include tourism trade building in ITI campus constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.90 crore, 12 type-II quarters at IRB complex at Bangarh built at a cost of RS. 2.43 crore, Home Guard building 12th Battalian at Una constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.57 crore.

An official release said the Chief Minister also dedicated Rs 38 lakh tubewell at Dehlan near PHC, Rs 37 lakh tubewell at Jalgran and Rs 54 lakh tubewell at Kuthar Kalan near Mohalla Bharwal.

He said Una district has played a major role during the turbulent times of COVID-19.

"During the pandemic lockdown, about 2.5 lakh people of the state who were stranded in different parts of the country were brought back, majority of whom were brought by train upto Una. The district administration has played major role in ensuring that those who were brought back were properly tested before allowing them to go home," the Chief Minister said through the video conference, according to the release.

The Chief Minister said Rs 450 crore would be spent to set up satellite centre of PGI at Una and Rs. 550 crore Indian Oil depot would also be constructed soon in the district.

"All developmental projects would be completed within the stipulated time period," he said.

He urged people to remain careful and vigilant against COVID-19. "Even as cases have increased in the state, still the situation is under control. People must maintain social distancing and wear face masks while going out from their houses," Thakur said.

He said Himachal Pradesh is effectively implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. (ANI)

