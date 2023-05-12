New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur with BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and discussed the political situation in Himachal Pradesh and some organisational issues.

Both the leaders also discussed the way in which the BJP is going to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the state and a roadmap is expected soon, party sources said. The BJP is keen to win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Also Read | Drugs-on-Cruise Case: Rs 50 Lakh Paid to NCB To Save Aryan Khan; CBI Lodges Case Against Sameer Wankhede, Four Others.

The BJP had won all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh with a massive margin in the 2019 polls. However, it lost the bypoll to the Mandi seat later which was won by Pratibha Singh, wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh won

Congress returned to power in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Latest Update: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Cause 'Heavy' to 'Very Heavy' Rainfall in Most Northeast States.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)