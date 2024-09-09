New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has partnered with Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF) to establish SMART Academy, offering a range of short-term courses in digital technologies and entrepreneurship.

The university's Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Mahindra Foundation to provide these courses, according to an official statement on Monday.

The courses, ranging from three to four months in duration, will begin in October, with both morning and evening batches available, the statement added.

Registration for the programmes will open on September 10 and remain active until September 21.

The collaboration aims to equip students and professionals with in-demand digital skills, promote innovation and entrepreneurship, and contribute to India's digital transformation, the statement said.

The courses being offered at the academy include graphic design, full stack development, UI/UX Development, and digital marketing, among others. These courses would last for four months and are eligible for engineering graduate.

Other courses such as Certificate in Digital Entrepreneurship have 3-month duration.

Following registration, eligible candidates will be invited for interviews, which will take place from September 23 to 25. The results will be announced on September 27.

