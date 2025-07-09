India News | Jammu and Kashmir: 7th Batch of Devotees Departs for Amarnath Yatra from Nunwan Base Camp

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The seventh batch of pilgrims departed for the Amarnath Yatra from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam on Wednesday. Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
Visuals from the site showed pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey towards the holy cave shrine of Lord Amarnath.
Deepa, a pilgrim from Bhopal, hailed the arrangements made for the Yatra and said that she would pray for everyone's well-being.
"The vibes here are very positive...I will pray for the well-being of everyone. May all stay healthy. The arrangements here are very good," she told ANI.
Kamal, another devotee from Delhi, echoed similar feelings. "I will pray for the peace and well-being of everyone. The arrangements here are very good," he said.
