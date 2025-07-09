India News | Jammu and Kashmir: 7th Batch of Devotees Departs for Amarnath Yatra from Nunwan Base Camp

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The seventh batch of pilgrims departed for the Amarnath Yatra from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam on Wednesday. Devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and prayed for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals from the site showed pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey towards the holy cave shrine of Lord Amarnath.

Deepa, a pilgrim from Bhopal, hailed the arrangements made for the Yatra and said that she would pray for everyone's well-being.

"The vibes here are very positive...I will pray for the well-being of everyone. May all stay healthy. The arrangements here are very good," she told ANI.

Kamal, another devotee from Delhi, echoed similar feelings. "I will pray for the peace and well-being of everyone. The arrangements here are very good," he said.

Meanwhile, free langar (community kitchen) services continue to support pilgrims en route, especially at the Jammu base camp and several locations along the National Highway.

Virender Kumar Sharma, who has been organising the langar facility for the past 17 years, said, "We have been running this langar for almost 17 years, and it's a completely free service. People come from far-off places, and whoever comes here, they have devotion towards it and also make donations. There are many langars in the city, but we run this langar for free and don't expect anything in return."

First-time pilgrim Siddharth Agrawal praised the efforts of security personnel along the route. "I am here for the first time. Despite recent incidents, the armed forces are working hard for us. We may not have had the courage to come here without their support. We are roaming around freely because they are standing here with guns. I salute the CRPF and the J-K Police," he said.

The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in South Kashmir began on July 3, 2025, and will conclude on August 9, 2025, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

The pilgrimage is taking place simultaneously via both the Pahalgam route (Anantnag district) and the Baltal route (Ganderbal district).

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees pay homage to an ice stalagmite believed to be the lingam of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite forms every year during the summer months and reaches its maximum size in July and August, when thousands of Hindu devotees make an annual pilgrimage to the cave. (ANI)

