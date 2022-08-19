Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 315 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 4,75,424, officials said here.

While 41 cases were reported from Jammu division, 274 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

Also Read | Ola Ordered To Pay Rs 95,000 Compensation for Overcharging Hyderabad Customer.

The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 4,779 as no new fatality linked to the pandemic was reported from the Union territory.

There are 3,162 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,67,483, they added.

Also Read | Om Birla to Lead Indian Parliamentary Delegation at 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)