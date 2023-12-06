Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The Indian Army microlight flying expedition 'NATEX K2K 2023-24' conducted an action-packed aero show for young and large audiences including school children at the Air Force Station Jammu, which is also celebrating its Diamond Jubilee.

'NATEX K2K 2023-24' commenced their challenging expedition journey from the Army Adventure Nodal Centre (Microlight and PHG), Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow (MP), their home base on November 20, a release said.

The expedition team reached Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) on December 1, where a 'Flag Off' by the Army Commander was conducted as part of a 'curtain raiser event'. This expedition has been organised under the aegis of the Army Adventure Wing to commemorate the silver jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas and the centenary of the Bombay Sappers War Memorial in honour of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation, as also to spread the spirit of adventure in the Indian Army and the youth of the Nation. The motto of expedition is 'Parvat Se Sagar Tiranga'. The team is proudly hoisting the national flag along with the Indian Army flag and other banners, high above in the skies from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, spreading the spirit of adventure, courage, camaraderie and teamwork.

The pilots of the Army Adventure Expedition, Col Mankanwal Jeet Chawla, Lt Col Aby TM, Lt Col Jitender Siwach and Hav A Saravanan with their young co-pilots, carried out precision manoeuvres including formation flying, and display of flags and banners and some adrenaline-rushing low-flying to the amazement of the crowd.

They will now continue their expedition as per plan to go to the southernmost waypoint at Kanyakumari before overflying the fabled Ram Setu and continuing along the western coast to reach Pune and complete the expedition at BEG and Centre. While at Pune the expedition will also add to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. (ANI)

