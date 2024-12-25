Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The police here on Tuesday arrested a lawyer accused of masterminding a forgery in which a vehicle seized in a mining case was released using a forged court order, counterfeit stamps and a judge's signature, officials said.

The case, registered at Police Station Janipur, was initiated following a complaint filed on December 19 by the 3rd Additional Munsiff, Jammu, through the Chief Judicial Magistrate, a police spokesperson said.

The complaint also sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe.

According to the complaint, a forged court release order bearing counterfeit stamps and a judge's signature, along with a fake receipt for Rs 50,000, was used to illegally release a vehicle seized in connection with a mining case, the spokesperson said.

The Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police formed an SIT that gathered crucial evidence, including the fabricated court order, and the fraudulent receipt.

Following an intensive investigation, Advocate Basharat Ahmed Khan was identified as the prime accused in the forgery and was arrested. He is currently in custody at the Nagrota Police Station, the spokesperson said.

A search at Khan's residence, conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, led to the recovery of the mobile phone allegedly used to create the fake documents.

Other electronic devices, including a computer and a printer, were also seized, alongside the counterfeit receipt used in the crime, he said.

