New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Jammu Tawi Railway Station is undergoing modernisation to enhance passenger experience, safety, connectivity and operational efficiency, Northern Railway said in a press statement on Saturday.

"In future, Jammu Tawi Railway station shall be better equipped to handle train operations for Jammu & Kashmir valley," the press note said.

"The commissioning of the remodelled Jammu Tawi yard is scheduled for March 6, 2025," it added.

According to Northern Railway (NR), yard remodelling work is almost complete and non-interlocking work will also be finished soon.

"Yard remodelling work is a challenging task. Once completed, station redevelopment will also gain pace," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, NR, said.

According to Upadhyay, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 450 crore and it focuses on the expansion of platforms from three to seven and equipping them with state-of-the-art ballastless track technology.

"Modernisation will ensure smoother operations and more hygiene at platforms. Each platform will have washable aprons which will contribute to a cleaner environment," Upadhyay said.

He said that the construction of two new 12-metre wide foot-over bridges will facilitate easy access and the development of a 72-metre wide air concourse will connect all seven platforms.

"Construction of a new 4,500 sqm second entry station building on the Narwal side and upgradation of the main station building with a 15,600 sqm facility with modern amenities are some major achievements," Upadhyay said.

"Besides increasing the train handling capacity of the station, the yard remodelling will also involve replacing outdated mechanical interlocking systems with advanced electronic interlocking for improved safety and efficiency among other things," he added.

