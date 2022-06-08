New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Civic authorities have issued a dedicated number to receive citizens' feedback on its new 'Jan Sunwai' campaign that was launched recently to allow people to seek redressal of grievances, officials said.

"Citizens can share their experiences regarding 'Jan Sunwai' by calling the number or sending Whatsapp/SMS on 7290002581," it said.

As many as 190 complaints have been filed in the last three days through 'Jan Sunwai', and 26 of those were resolved on the spot, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

The MCD had on June 3 launched the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign, saying this effort would prove to be a "milestone in the dissemination of civic services".

According to an official order dated June 3, the additional commissioner (HQ), MCD, shall hold public hearings on all working days at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the MCD, from noon to 1 pm.

Similarly, zonal deputy commissioners shall also hold public hearings on all working days from noon to 1 pm at their respective zonal offices, the order stated.

Citizens can also register their complaints from the comfort of their homes through the corporation's 311 app, the statement said.

Garbage disposal, unauthorised construction and problems faced in getting licences and death certificates have been among the common issues raised during public hearings held by the civic authorities here in these days, officials said.

