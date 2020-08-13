Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) The usual hustle and bustle of devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami on Wednesday was missing in temples across Rajasthan this year as coronavirus-induced restrictions kept them confined to their homes.

However, administrations of some prominent temples took the digital route to allow devotees to witness the birthday celebrations of their beloved Lord Krishna from home.

The Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur was decked up like every year and the festivities were streamed online. Devotees could also witness tableaux depicting the life of Lord Krishna online.

Celebrations at ISKCON temple in Jagatpura and Mansarovar also took the virtual route.

Public Relations Officer of Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara Girish Kumar said that the traditional tableau and 'jagran' will be open from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM but devotees will not be allowed to visit.

Continuing a 350-year-old tradition, a 21-gun salute will be presented to Lord Krishna in Rasala Chowk, he said.

The famous Khatu Shyam temple, however, remained closed after eight people in nearby areas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, according to Khatushyam police station SHO Pooja Poonia.

The entry of people to nearby markets has been banned until further orders, she said.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended Janmashtami greetings to the people of the state and appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home.

Mishra said Lord Krishna countered injustice and established the importance of eternal truth and deeds. Everyone should take inspiration from Lord Krishna's teachings.

Gehlot said Lord Krishna gave the world the message of knowledge, action and devotion.

The message that Lord Krishna gave through the Bhagavat Gita is a motivation for everyone to always work to counter injustice and for the welfare of destitute people, he said.

