Patna (Bihar) [India], January 17 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) student wing leader Alok Tejashwi was allegedly shot at by criminals in Bakhtiarpur area of Patna on Sunday. He has been admitted in a hospital, the police said.

His condition is said to be critical. Tejaswi is the president of the youth unit of the party in Patna District Rural.

The police have started an investigation in the case. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)