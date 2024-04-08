New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated nationwide flying squads, featuring NTA officers, to oversee examination centres as cautionary measures to crack down on malpractices and ensure diligent procedural integrity while conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session II 2024 exams.

In a post uploaded on social media platform X, the NTA said, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated nationwide flying squads, featuring NTA officers, to oversee exam centres. These diligent teams are on-site, diligently ensuring procedural integrity, equitable treatment, and combating malpractice. Candidates can trust in receiving high-quality facilities. Stay tuned for more updates!"

Also Read | Virar Gang-Rape Case: Man Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl and Shot Video of the Act in August 2022 Arrested After He Visits His Family.

Earlier this week, the National Testing Agency released admit cards for the candidates for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2, scheduled to take place on April 8, 9, and 12.

"The candidates scheduled to appear on April 8, 9, and 12, 2024, are required to download their admit card for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) (using their application number and date of birth) for Paper 1/Paper 2 from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. April 3, 2024, and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin," the order stated.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former IPS Officer Vijay Kumar, Wife Anupama Join BJP.

"The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading," the order stated further.

The order asked the candidates to carefully read the subject-specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the question paper and abide by them.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.ac.in," the order stated.

NTA, in its order, advised the candidates to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)