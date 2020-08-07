New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against unidentified persons who burgled a jewellery shop in west Delhi's Najafgarh area and decamped with gold items worth around Rs 20 lakh, officials said.

The accused entered the shop from the second floor of the building by using gas cutter to cut the doors. The incident came into light on Thursday morning, they said.

Rajiv Verma (43), the owner of the shop, stated that on Wednesday around 6 pm, he put the jewellery in the locker. Later, he locked the shop and went to his house, police said.

On Thursday at 8.30 am, when he opened the shop, he found the stuff lying scattered inside. When he went upstairs, he saw the doors at first and second floors cut. He also found the gas cutter and one oxygen cylinder there, police said.

When Verma checked the locker, he found the gold jewellery of 425 grams and some other items missing. The thieves also took away two CCTV cameras and a digital video recorder, they said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

