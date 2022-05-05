Jamshedpur, May 5 (PTI) The scheduled castes are unhappy with the JMM-led government in Jharkhand as it has not been able to provide basic amenities such as health, food, education, drinking water and uninterrupted electricity to them, national general secretary of BJP SC Morcha Sanjay Nirmal said on Thursday.

Nirmal warned that BJP and its SC Morcha will launch phase-wise agitation if the Hemant Soren government does not work in the interest of the state during the rest of its tenure of two and half years.

He said the youths of the community are facing immense difficulty in applying for jobs or doing business due to non-issuance of caste certificates and non implementation of scholarship schemes for post matriculates in Jharkhand. The Centre disbursed Rs 59000 crore to states for the purpose.

The situation in respect of old age and widow pension was the same, he alleged.

"We (SC community) are unhappy with the Jharkhand government. It has not been able to provide basic amenities to people of the state, including the SC community, in sectors like health, food, education and electricity Women are feeling insecure because of law and order situation, which is in tatters.

"It is better for Chief Minister Soren to resign rather than run the state in such a manner," the BJP leader said.

Nirmal, who was accompanied by president of Jharkhand BJP SC Morcha Amar Kumar Bauri, alleged that an average of five murders take place every day in Jharkhand and mob lynching has become common.

Citing instances, he said that a 32-year-old person was lynched in Simdega district of the state in January in front of the police but the Jharkhand government has maintained silence on the issue till date.

Soren, he said, should step down on moral grounds.

Nirmal, who is on three-day visit to Jharkhand, interacted with students of the community at a residential school hostel here on Wednesday. PTI bs

