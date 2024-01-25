Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Ahead of the general elections, Jharkhand BJP has appointed in-charges, conveners and co-conveners for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, an official said on Thursday.

The party also decided to launch the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign from February 4 to 11 in a bid to ensure victory in all the 14 Lok Sabha seats, the official said.

During a workshop on the campaign on Wednesday, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi asked the workers to go to every village and invite villagers to build a strong, self-dependent and developed India.

"We will set a new record and win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand," he said.

BJP organising general secretary Karmaveer Singh said the party workers will visit all 32,000 villages in Jharkhand during the 'Gaon Chalo' campaign and make the people aware about various welfare schemes of the Modi government.

Development of villages is mandatory for the growth of the country, he said.

He said all the national, state, district, divisional and booth-level workers of the party will participate in this campaign and make it successful by staying in a village for 24 hours, Singh said.

