Ranchi, Mar 29 (PTI) The BJP on Friday announced Dilip Kumar Verma as its candidate for the by-election in the Gandey assembly constituency in Jharkhand.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the party's Central Election Committee has approved Verma's candidature for the bypoll, which will be held on May 20 along with Lok Sabha elections.

"Verma is a social worker, and is at present, holding the post of secretary in the party. He will contest elections for the first time," Shahdeo said.

The Gandey seat in Giridih district fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on March 14.

Speculations are rife that the JMM may field its arrested leader Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren for the bypoll.

The ruling alliance, led by JMM, has 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. The BJP has 26 MLAs and the AJSU Party has three. Additionally, the NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, alongside two Independents and a nominated member.

Within the ruling alliance, the JMM has 29 MLAs, the Congress has 17, and the RJD has one legislator.

