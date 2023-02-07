Chaibasa, Feb 7 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces were on an anti-Naxal operation at Hathiburu jungle in Goilkera police station area when the IED planted by Maoists exploded, injuring the CRPF jawan, they said.

State Police's Inspector General (Ops) Amol V Homkar said the injured jawan was airlifted to state capital Ranchi where he was admitted to a private hospital.

On Thursday, 51 IEDs were found in the area after three CRPF jawans were injured in a similar blast.

