Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government transferred 14 IAS and JAS officers.

The transfers were effected by a notification from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms late on Tuesday.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Admits No-Trust Motion; To Decide Date After Discussion With Leaders of All Parties.

A Dodde, a 2011-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Palamu, has been transferred to Dumka till further orders, it said.

Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has now been posted as DC of East Singhbhum, Jamshedpur, while Ravi Shankar Shukla has been named as the new DC of Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2023: Lok Sabha Adjourned After Passing Forest Conservation Bill Amid Opposition Protest Over Manipur Violence.

Regional Director, Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been shifted to Simdega as DC, the notification said.

Other transfers include IAS officers Lokesh Mishra, Himanshu Mohan, Chandan Kumar, Megha Bhardwaj and Karn Satyarthi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)