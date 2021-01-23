Ranchi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has transferred principal secretary of Health department Nitin Madan Kulkarni and appointed K K Soan in his place, an official notification said.

Kulkarni will be the new Divisional Commissioner of Chota Nagpur Division while Soan, who was secretary Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms department will be the new health secretary, the nofication issued on Friday night said.

L Kiangte, Director General of Shri Krishna Public Service Institute, has been given additional charge of Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms Department as Additional Chief Secretary, it added.

