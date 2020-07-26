Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court will be closed till August 6, as per a notice issued on Sunday.

The notice issued by the Registrar General stated that the postponed vacation between May 18 and June 6 is being adjusted with the vacation from July 27 to August 6, the High Court Advocates Association's Treasurer Dhiraj Kumar said.

The vacation is also announced amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, he said.

