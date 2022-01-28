Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 892 fresh COVID-19 cases, 117 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,25,229, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll rose to 5,291 as five more people - three from East Singhbhum district and one each from Dhanbad and Gumla - succumbed to the virus, it said.

Also Read | Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions To Persist In North-West India Over Next Few Days; Dense Fog In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar.

East Singhbhum registered the highest number of new infections at 248, followed by Simdega (127) and Ranchi (108).

Jharkhand now has 12,076 active cases, while 4,07,862 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Google Maps Now Lets Users in India Save, Share Home Address With Plus Codes.

Over 1.96 crore sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state thus far, including 51,016 since Thursday.

The state government has reimposed strict restrictions, including closure of all educational institutions, tourist places and parks, till January 31 in the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)