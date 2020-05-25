India News | Jharkhand Man Runs Away from Quarantine Centre in Gr Noida, Brought Back by Police

Noida (UP), May 25 (PTI) A 31-year-old man ran away from a quarantine centre in Greater Noida but was caught and brought back to the facility by police, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the man, a native of Jharkhand and suspected COVID-19 carrier, ran away from the quarantine centre at the Galgotias University, they said.

"He was staying at Gijhod village in Noida and was asymptomatic. He was kept at the quarantine facility in Greater Noida from where he escaped on Sunday afternoon despite local security there. Local police were alerted immediately and the man was caught and brought back soon," a statement from the health department said.

According to the officials, the man wanted to return to his hometown in Jharkhand and had applied for an e-pass to travel there.

"He had got the e-pass confirmed, while his COVID-19 test result was awaited," the officials said.

The man has accepted his mistake and is currently in quarantine, they said.

