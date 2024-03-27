Medininagar, Mar 27 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead by his cousin at a Holi party in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Kalyanpur village in Chainpur police station area on Tuesday night during a party organised by their family.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Mother With LPG Cylinder for Refusing To Let Him Drink in House.

A fight broke out between the two cousins, identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Manoj Chaudhary, during the party, Medininagar SDPO Manibhusan Prasad said.

"Ajay first attacked Manoj with a scissor, and then took out a pistol and shot him twice. Manoj was taken to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Upset With Brother For Preventing Her From Meeting Boyfriend, Woman Kills Niece in Churu; Arrested.

Ajay is missing following the incident, he added.

Manoj had a criminal background and was wanted in eight cases, including that of a roadside robbery, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)