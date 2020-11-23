By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Jharkhand unit of Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Hemant Soren demanding some exemptions in Covid-19 guidelines for Class X and XII board exams which will commence in February next year.

PSCWA Jharkhand president Alok Dubey said, "Board examinations of High School and Intermediate will be held on their scheduled time. Hence, state government should allow practical classes because future of students is at stake. When all the activities permitted now, classes for X and XII should be allowed maintaining all protocols."

"Board exams are important juncture in students' life and some educational activities can only be possible in school hence it is necessary to open the schools for students who will appear in the upcoming board exams," Dubey added.

PSCWA has advocated the opening of senior classes several times in past too however Jharkhand government has continued the suspension of educational activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic and no decision has been taken yet regarding the resumption or reopening of schools. (ANI)

