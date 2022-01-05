Ranchi, Jan 4 (PTI) Jharkhand continued to witness a surge with 2,681 fresh COVID-19 infections being reported on Tuesday, which is more than double of the cases reported on the previous day, pushing the virus tally to 3,57,965, a health department bulletin said.

Five districts of the state accounted for majority of the new cases, the bulletin said. State capital Ranchi reported 1,196 fresh infections, followed by East Singhbhum (402), Bokaro (162), Dhanbad(181), and Koderma (152).

Jharkhand on the previous day had reported 1,057 fresh coronavirus cases.

Two more persons succumbed to the contagion on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 5,149, the bulletin said.

Currently, there are 7,681 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, 34,51,35 people recuperated from the disease thus far, including 216 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 55,010 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of clinical examinations to 1,81,92,285.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Banna Gupta said in a tweet: "Sharing pleasant news amidst the increasing infection of corona. Jharkhand has crossed the mark of 3 crore doses."

