Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,13,198 as 173 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 1,011 as one person from Dumka succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 86, followed by East Singhbhum at 23, Palamu and Bokaro at eight each.

Jharkhand now has 1,675 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,512 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 15,347 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)