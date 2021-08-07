Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,47,336 on Saturday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,130, a health bulletin said.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by five in East Singhbhum, it said, adding that the fresh fatality was recorded in Bokaro.

The state now has 226 active cases, while 3,41,980 people have recovered from the disease to date.

Jharkhand tested 57,510 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

