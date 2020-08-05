Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) One more person died of COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 129, a government bulletin said.

Out of 14,070 samples tested during the day, 399 fresh infections were detected, raising the state's coronavirus caseload to 14,070, it said.

Also Read | Women Soldiers of Assam Rifles Deployed in Kashmir for 1st Time : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

Jharkhand now has 8,742 active cases, while a total of 5,199 people recovered from the disease.

Till date, 3,45,907 samples have been tested, the bulletin said. PTI PVR NN NN 08042357 NNNNty coach Pep Guardiola said Friday.

Also Read | Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs 19,990.

“The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.”

Sané returned against Arsenal on Wednesday after almost a year out with a knee ligament injury sustained in the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, an injury that foiled his move to Bayern at the time.

Guardiola said Sané will stay with the Premier League club until the end of the extended season, having initially been due to leave at the end of June. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)