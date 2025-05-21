Ranchi, May 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that various issues, including the obligation of police station limits for sale and purchase of tribal land, were discussed in a meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC).

The department concerned has been asked to prepare a proposal in this regard, and a decision would be made accordingly, he said.

"Various issues related to tribal welfare, inclusive development and preserving tribal language, culture and traditions were discussed during the meeting. The obligation of police station limits for the sale and purchase of tribal land was also discussed," Soren told reporters.

Section 46 of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act restricts the sale of tribal land to anyone outside the police station area.

A tribal may transfer his land through sale, exchange, gift or will to a fellow Scheduled Tribe member and residents of his own police station area, it states.

The meeting was boycotted by BJP members.

"It is nothing new. Whenever they are in the opposition, they do not cooperate with the government," Soren said.

The TAC meeting was held after a gap of nearly one and a half years. The last meeting was held on November 16, 2023.

On the NITI Aayog's meeting on May 24, Soren said, "The Centre has a big role to play in the all-round development of the states. Different departments work at the central and state levels for the betterment of the people, and all of them are interlinked. All such matters would be taken up."

