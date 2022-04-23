Ranchi, Apr 23 (PTI) A woman was killed after an IED laid by Maoists exploded when she was collecting mahua flowers in a forest on the Lohardaga-Latehar border in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Bulbul forest on Friday when Shakunti Devi, a resident of Latehar district, was collecting mahua flowers, they said.

The authorities got to know about it when her body was brought to the village on Saturday, they added.

"During the 'Operation Double Bull', the IEDs which were planted by the Maoists in the forest had been destroyed by the police. It seems some IEDs are still there. Police are investigating the matter," Jharkhand Police spokesperson Amol V Homkar told PTI.

The operation, which began on February 8 in the Bulbul forests, led to the arrest of nine Maoists of the rank of sub-zonal commander and area commander.

One insurgent was killed, while five top Maoists, with bounties ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, surrendered. A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also seized.

