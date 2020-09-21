Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): Jharkhand recorded 1,492 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 71,352, according to the state government.

There were 1,235 recoveries and discharges reported in the state.

The total number of cases include 56,944 recovered and discharged cases while 617 have succumbed to the virus.

India's total case count stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 86,752 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

