Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) Jharkhand on Tuesday reported 638 new COVID-19 cases, 95 less than the previous day, with the tally mounting to 4,28,550, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Live: Highlights And Latest Updates of Budget Being Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The death toll rose to 5,301 as one more person from Dhanbad succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Online Word Puzzle Game Wordle Acquired by NYT: Report.

East Singhbhum registered the highest number of new infections at 226, followed by the state capital Ranchi at 165 and West Singhbhum at 47.

Jharkhand now has 5,258 active cases, while 1,874 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,17,991, it said.

Over 1.98 crore sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 52,435 since Monday.

Schools, colleges and universities were allowed to reopen from Tuesday as the COVID situation improved.

The government also permitted gyms and swimming pools to restart, while allowing sports events at stadiums without spectators.

The administration relaxed the cap on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 people.

"All parks and tourist places will remain closed. Not more than 50 per cent of the capacity will be present in restaurants, bars, cinema halls, shops and shopping malls at a time," an official statement had said on Monday.

The state government had on January 3 reimposed COVID-related restrictions, including closure of all educational institutions and tourist places, in the wake of a surge in coronavirus infections at that time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)