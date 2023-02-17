Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) Jharkhand's new Governor CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Ranchi on Friday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto and state ministers received him at the airport. He was also given a guard of honour there.

Radhakrishnan will take oath as the 11th governor of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, former Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais left for Maharashtra to take charge as the governor of the western state. Soren extended an emotional farewell to him.

