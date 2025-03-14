Bhubaneswar, Mar 14 (PTI) The industrial town of Jharsuguda on Friday recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 41.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD warned that heatwave conditions will prevail in Odisha from Mar 14-18.

As many as 12 places in Odisha recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more on Friday, it said.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places of the state, the IMD said.

"Hot and humid condition will prevail in the coastal regions of the state," said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Jharsuguda was the hottest place in the state at 41.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Angul (41.1), Bolangir and Titlagarh (40 each), the IMD said.

The places that recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or more were Sonepur, Boudh and Bhawanipatna (40.5 each), Sambalpur (40.3) Hirakud, Sundergarh and Dhenkanal (40.1 each) and Bhadrak (40).

While state capital Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, with 78 per cent of relative humidity, the mercury level reached 38.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack with the same level of humidity.

The IMD issued a heatwave warning for a few places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts.

The weather office issued 'orange warning' (be prepared to take action) for heatwave conditions at a few places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts on Saturday.

It said heatwave conditions were also likely to prevail in a few places in Sundergarh, Boudh and Bolangir districts on Saturday.

The IMD also issued 'yellow warning' (be aware) for heatwave conditions at a few places in Keonjhar, Bargarh, Balasore, Gajapati, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi districts.

The IMD said the rise in temperature may affect vulnerable people such as infants, elderly, those with chronic diseases.

It advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to hot weather and suggested people to wear light-weight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes.

