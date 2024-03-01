New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The BJP's Central Election Committee has decided that Dr Jitender Singh will contest Lok Sabha polls from Udhampur and Jugal Kishor Sharma from Jammu, said top party sources.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP held meetings of the Central Election Committee on Thursday night to discuss names of candidates for around 156 seats from 17 states, where these two names were among those finalised, said the party sources.

Also Read | High Suicide Rates in Gujarat: Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Concern on ‘Rising Suicide Rates’, Urges State Govt To Take Immediate Measures.

"Both are sitting MPs, Dr Jitender Singh from Udhampur and Jugal Kishor Sharma from Jammu. They will be getting tickets again in upcoming Lok Saha 2024," said the source exclusively to ANI.

Around 17 states including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, Assam, Goa and others were discussed in the meeting. Nearly 155 seats were finalised in the meeting last night.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: We Will Win Over 400 Seats in General Polls As Country Relying on Modi's Guarantee, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi, BJP's National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were present in this meeting. The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Goa were also present.

BJP will release the first list soon, and there will be another round of CEC meetings in the coming days.

PM Modi has set a target of 'Crossing 400' in this year's Lok Sabha elections. BJP aims to win more than 370 seats on its own. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)